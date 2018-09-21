SRINAGAR, India — Anti-India rebels in disputed Kashmir raided over a dozen homes of police officers and abducted three whose bullet-riddled were recovered Friday, officials said.

The killings came days after the region’s largest rebel group asked officers to quit the Kashmiri police force and stay away from counterinsurgency operations. Militants in Kashmir have increasingly targeted police working with India’s forces, accusing them of being collaborators.

Early Friday, nearly two dozen rebels stormed the homes in two southern Kashmir villages, took away three officers and a fourth person who had resigned from the police days earlier. The three were shot dead and the former officer was released unharmed, police said.

Last month, militants abducted 11 police and their family members in southern Kashmir after government forces detained several relatives of the militants and set ablaze at least two of their homes. Video of the abducted was released to social media reportedly by militants, asking police not to harass their families.

Riyaz Naikoo, operations commander of Kashmir’s largest rebel group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, claimed responsibility for the abductions and demanded the release of family members of all militants in police custody within three days. Police quietly released Naikoo’s father and some other relatives of militants, who later set free the 11 people they snatched.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

