By Associated PressMarch 24, 2021 at 6:59 a.m. UTCYANGON, Myanmar — AP journalist Thein Zaw tells family he’s being released after he was arrested while photographing anti-coup protest.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy