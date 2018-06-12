U.S. President Donald Trump, right, reaches to shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

SINGAPORE — It was day of high symbolism: smiles, handshakes and side-by-side flags for the leaders of two countries that have remained at odds since the 1950-53 Korean War. For longtime watchers of the divided Korean Peninsula, the images of an American president and a North Korean leader standing, strolling and chatting together were stunning, even if expected. Whether President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un can navigate their way to a peace treaty is a major unanswered question. For one day, though, they offered a glimmer of hope in a conflict-riven world.

Associated Press photographers captured the landmark summit in Singapore.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.