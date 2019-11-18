For days, protesters fortified the campus to keep police from getting in. Cornered by authorities, they were trying to get out.

Police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets, while protesters used Molotov cocktails, arrows and bricks

It wasn’t clear if any of those inside escaped.

Police had stormed the campus overnight and made dozens of arrests before retreating. They are intent on talking all the protesters into detention.

The battles are part of six months of anti-government protests that have rocked the semiautonomous Chinese city.

