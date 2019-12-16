Pro-protest stores often set aside space for people to post notes expressing their views.

Some play “Glory to Hong Kong,” a protest anthem, over loudspeakers.

Others hand out free drinks to marchers during rallies.

Many demonstrators and people who back the movement now use apps to help them locate these pro-protest “yellow stores.”

They say they’re hoping to create a “yellow economy” — a network of stores that will help fund and support the protest movement for a long-haul struggle with the Hong Kong government.

