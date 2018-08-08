Rescuer teams continue to search for victims in the collapsed Jamiul Jamaah Mosque in Bangsal, North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated by the powerful earthquake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise. (Tatan Syuflana/Associated Press)

BANGSAL, Indonesia — Rescue teams are searching for missing villagers on Indonesia’s Lombok island after it was hit by a powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday night. More than 130 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 1,500 have been hospitalized with serious injuries. Volunteers and rescue personnel are erecting temporary shelters for the tens of thousands left homeless. The quake was the second to rock Lombok in a week and also shook its more famous neighboring island, Bali.

