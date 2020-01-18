The volcano in Batangas province, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of the capital, Manila, has remained at alert level 4, the second-highest warning, indicating a hazardous explosive eruption is possible in hours or days.
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from areas under a security lockdown. Soldiers and police have been stopping desperate villagers from returning to Volcano Island to retrieve belongings and save their poultry and cattle. Police have allowed batches of residents to check their homes for a few hours during the day.
This photo gallery highlights some of the top images selected by Associated Press editors in the past week.
