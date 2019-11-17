Water cannon trucks drove over bricks and nails strewn by protesters and sprayed them at close range in a bid to drive away protesters on the streets outside Polytechnic.

Protesters have largely retreated from occupations of several major campuses, except for a contingent at Polytechnic. That group is also blocking access to the nearby Cross-Harbour Tunnel, one of the three main road tunnels that link Hong Kong Island with the rest of the city.