During the 76-day lockdown, Wuhan’s residents seemed to live in a crepuscular world of neither night nor day, with time passing slowly, each day blurring into the next.
Now, residents of central China’s largest city are eager to reawaken and for life to flow back to its streets and factories.
It’s a cycle many places will experience as the coronavirus sweeps through.
