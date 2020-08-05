For nearly 500 years, a mosque stood at the same spot in the city of Ayodhya. Hindu extremists illegally razed the mosque in 1992, setting off bloody nationwide riots. India’s Supreme Court handed control of the site to Hindu groups last year after a protracted legal battle.

Modi struck a triumphant tone as he presided over the culmination of India’s bitterest religious dispute. “Today, all of India is emotional,” he said. “The decades of waiting are over.”

The ceremony, broadcast live across the country, was scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to rage in India. More than 50,000 new infections and roughly 800 deaths are being reported daily. Fewer than 200 people were invited to the event, and all of them, including Modi, wore face masks.

Wednesday’s ceremony underlined how quickly — and dramatically — Modi has moved to put his stamp on this nation of more than 1.3 billion people since winning a landslide reelection victory in May 2019.

Exactly a year ago, he revoked the semiautonomy granted to Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority region, breaking with seven decades of Indian policy. In December, his government passed a law that excluded Muslim migrants from a fast track to citizenship. In February, Hindu-Muslim riots erupted in Delhi, the deadliest such violence in the capital since Indian independence.

India’s Muslim community has viewed these developments with alarm. Although roughly 200 million Muslims live in India, they represent only 14 percent of the population. They face discrimination in employment and housing and fare poorly on measures of socioeconomic progress. Now many fear that they are turning into second-class citizens.

The construction of the temple in Ayodhya is a prime example. For three decades, the campaign to build the temple devoted to Lord Ram, a beloved deity, has been the animating principle of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The issue fused religion and politics in an amalgam that proved both effective and combustible.

Many Hindus revere the site as the spot where Lord Ram was born. For some, Wednesday’s ceremony fulfills a yearning to honor a god worshiped for his heroism and virtue.

But the push to build the temple is not a simple act of religious devotion. Hindu nationalists view much of recent Indian history as a series of humiliations — centuries of rule by Muslim kings and the British Empire — that must be rectified.

They believe a Hindu temple originally stood at the site in Ayodhya and was later torn down by India’s Muslim rulers. The subsequent destruction of the mosque and the ultimate construction of the temple are viewed as the remedy to years of subjugation.

The Ram temple is a “symbol of nationalism,” said Dattatreya Hosabale, a senior Hindu nationalist ideologue, at an event in Delhi last month. “It was meant for regaining the self, which was damaged by foreign aggressors.”

The temple will be built of red sandstone and rise to 161 feet at its highest point. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023, the year before India’s next national elections. In the meantime, there are plans to transform Ayodhya — a small city on the Ganges river — with a new railway station, a new airport and a towering statue of Lord Ram. Ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony, the streets leading to the temple got a fresh coat of bright yellow paint and were festooned with saffron-colored flags.

Hindu nationalism seeks to create a state “where minorities have to give up their separate identity and pay allegiance to the dominant culture,” said Christophe Jaffrelot, a political scientist at the Paris Institute of Political Studies. The construction of the Ram temple is “one more blow” to India’s secular foundations, and there will be others, said Jaffrelot, who studies the nationalist movement.

“I feel saddened and depressed,” said A.G. Noorani, a lawyer and constitutional expert who wrote a book on the Ram temple dispute. “This is no longer the same India. Narendra Modi has seen to it that it becomes a Hindu India.”