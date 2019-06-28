

Piglets are kept in pens at a pig farm in Langfang, China. (Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg)

Millions of pigs are being culled in China and Vietnam in an effort to stop the spread of African swine fever, with cases of the disease already reported in six Asian countries.

Some 2.8 million pigs, representing about 10 percent of Vietnam’s herd, have been culled in the Southeast Asian nation, state media reported this week. According to officials, the disease has spread to larger-scale farming facilities.

In China, the world’s top pork producer, about 1.1 million pigs have been culled, with authorities saying cases have been found in 32 areas.

Calculating the total impact of the outbreak on China’s herd is difficult, an analyst with the Netherlands’ Rabobank wrote this month, noting that “estimated losses range from 20 percent to 70 percent.”

The bank, which late last year put China’s herd at an estimated 360 million animals, projected in April that between 150 million and 200 million of them will die, either after contracting African swine fever or from culling.



Buyers inspect pig carcasses at a pork wholesale market on the outskirts of Shanghai as a deadly pig virus that originated in Africa is ravaging China’s pork industry and spreading to other Asian countries. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)



Dead bodies of pigs are transferred to trucks at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse in Hong Kong as the city starts culling 4,100 pigs from mainland China. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)



Employees stand in front of an empty rack after pork products sold out at meat stall in Hong Kong. (Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)

The severe viral disease, which has no known vaccine or cure, affects domestic and wild pigs but is harmless to humans. Since first being reported in August 2018 in China’s northeastern Liaoning province, it has been found in animals in Laos, Mongolia, Cambodia and North Korea, in addition to Vietnam, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Mongolia and Cambodia have reportedly destroyed several thousand pigs in efforts to contain it.

[African swine fever has decimated China’s hog population. Will it hit the U.S. next?]

The issue should be “prioritized within the highest levels of governments,” the FAO said.

Curbing the outbreak won’t be easy, however, according to Dirk Pfeiffer, a veterinary epidemiologist at City University of Hong Kong.

“If you haven’t got a vaccine and have a virus that survives so well in the environment, combined with that enormous density of pigs mostly kept under low biosecurity conditions,” he said, “stopping the spread of the virus is an enormous challenge.”



Workers wearing protective gear walk inside the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse facility in Hong Kong. (Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)



Pigs stand in the back of a truck at a market in Langfang, China. (Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg)



Health officials and veterinarians throw a dead pig into an isolated pit in Hanoi, as the country takes steps to stop the spread of African swine fever. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)



A woman pushes a stroller past a stall selling beef as pork stalls are shuttered inside a market in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)



A worker places a traffic cone and tape at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse in Hong Kong. (Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)



White disinfectant powder is sprinkled on the soil around a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao, a village in northern China's Hebei province. (Sam McNeil/AP)



Pigs stand in the nearly empty barn of a pig farmer who said he lost hundreds of pigs to the disease in Jiangjiaqiao. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

