Authorities have warned of a “hazardous explosion” in hours or days that could devastate the region. Experts are bracing for the worst, prompting an urgent effort by government officials and volunteers to evacuate nearby areas. But this is proving to be difficult, as many residents insist on returning for their livestock and crops.

On Tuesday, electricity was still out in Tagaytay, save for a few establishments with power generators. The eruption and its aftermath — from ashfall to dozens of earthquakes — have affected around 200 restaurants, 170 hotels, and at least six major events facilities.

Hotels scaled back operations amid cancellations. Restaurants that are typically full were shuttered. One McDonald’s outlet along the main highway, which boasts a clear view of the lake, was closed as workers shoveled muck out of the parking lot.

Residents in face masks washed mud off their cars and scraped it off their rooftops.

Local tourism officer Jelanne Mendoza said visitor numbers had dropped by 70 percent from last month, and up to 100 tourism-related establishments had closed.

“As soon as our tourists and stakeholders are out of harm’s way, we will take into account the impact on tourism business,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat told The Post in a text message.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, a former mayor, said Tagaytay’s tourism sector is connected with livelihoods in neighboring communities surrounding the lake — and the eruption affects everything from a substantial wedding industry to small business owners such as fruit vendors.

“With no tourism, there’s no Tagaytay,” said Tolentino.

Tagaytay is also housing at least 3,000 displaced people at 30 evacuation centers, according to the local social welfare office. That’s only a fraction of the thousands who fled towns and cities in the volcano’s danger zone.

Taal is one of the world’s smallest volcanoes but also one of the region’s most active. It has 47 craters, nestled in an island in the middle of a lake. One of its most dangerous eruptions, in 1754, lasted over six months.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has issued a Level 4 alert for the Taal volcano and said that could rise to Level 5, the highest status that would indicate an ongoing magma eruption.

“The speed in the rise of magma is important [in determining] when the volcano will have a strong eruption and if it will slow down and freeze,” said the institute’s chief Renato Solidum, the Associated Press reported. “As of now, we don’t see activities slowing down and the earthquakes still continue.”

This is not the homecoming that Arnel Novero, 42, had pictured. He returned from his job recently as a technician in Saudi Arabia for a two-month break.

Standing in front of a field of pineapples beside his house — all covered in volcanic ash — he says none of the crops can be used anymore.

His family tills a plot of land, with beans and coconuts, nearby. All that produce will have to go, he said.

His mother died of a heart attack on Saturday, a day before Taal started spewing ash.