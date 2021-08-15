Five years later, with the war still dragging on, the two men competed again in an election that critics said should be postponed until peace talks could take place. Ghani insisted that the vote proceed, but the result was so close that Abdullah refused to concede and threatened to form a parallel government. Both men held competing inauguration ceremonies just a few blocks apart with tensions high and gunmen on guard. One American official called the scene surreal and depressing; a former intelligence chief called it a huge risk.