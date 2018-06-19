People stand by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, June 18, 2018. (Koji Sasahara/AP)

Asian markets slid to a four-month low, including a dramatic dip in the Chinese exchanges, after President Trump threatened China with tariffs on $200 billion in products.

Stock markets across the region fell Tuesday, with Shanghai closing down 3.78 percent, its biggest drop in two years, and Shenzhen down 5.31 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) closed down 2.76 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.77 percent.

For months now, the United States and China have been exchanging ever-escalating threats, raising fear about a potentially destabilizing trade war.

Last Friday, the Trump administration announced a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion of Chinese products, prompting Beijing to respond with a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion of U.S. goods.

On Monday, the Trump administration responded with an unprecedented threat to levy a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese products — a move that would put a large share of the $505 billion in products that the United States imports from China under tariffs.

“The trade relationship between the United States and China must be much more equitable,” Trump said. “The United States will no longer be taken advantage of on trade by China and other countries in the world.”

In a statement published shortly after Monday’s announcement, China’s Ministry of Commerce called the move “blackmail.”

“If the U.S. loses its senses and publishes a new list,” the statement said, “China will be forced to take comprehensive measures that are both strong in quantity and gravity and will fight back.”

Luna Lin in Beijing contributed

