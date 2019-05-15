FILE - In this May 9, 2019, file photo traders Gregory Rowe and Benjamin Tuchman work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 15. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Stocks shook off an early slump and turned higher in late morning trading Wednesday, led by solid gains in Microsoft, Facebook and Google.

The flip-flop marked the latest reversal for a stock market that has been whipsawed by worries over the worsening trade relationship between China and the U.S. and the fallout it may have on the broader global economy. The market plunged Monday, bounced back Tuesday and see-sawed Wednesday.

Major carmakers turned higher following media reports that the U.S. is planning to delay new tariffs on car and auto part imports from Europe. The proposed tariffs would add another front to U.S. trade disputes and increase investors’ anxiety.

Both European and U.S. automakers stand to suffer from retaliatory tariff increases that would cut into international sales. Ford and Fiat Chrysler rose 1%. General Motors rose 0.5%.

Banks were still lower following a steep drop in bond yields. Bond prices rose sharply, sending yields lower, after some surprisingly disappointing economic data in the U.S. including weak figures on retail sales and industrial production.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to set rates on many kinds of loans including mortgages, fell to 2.38% from 2.42% late Tuesday.

That drop in yields hurts banks because it cuts into profit from interest on loans. Bank of America fell 1.2% and JPMorgan Chase fell 0.7%.

Technology stocks were mixed. Microsoft rose 1.1%, but chipmakers, which are heavily dependent on China for sales, remained weak. Nvidia fell 1.3%.

Safe-play stocks held up well. Real estate companies and makers of consumer products rose. PepsiCo rose 1.3%.

Analysts have been warning that the stock market will remain volatile as long as the U.S. and China remain locked in their latest spat. The latest flare-up began early this week when President Donald Trump decided to raise more tariffs on Chinese goods. China responded with plans for its own increased tariffs on U.S. goods.

The escalation surprised investors who had been expecting a resolution. That confidence was a key component of the stock market’s sharp gains so far this year.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% as of 11:35 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.4%, to 25,641. The Nasdaq rose 1%

POSITIVE FLOW: Progressive rose 4.1% after it gave investors a solid first quarter earnings report and renewed its stock buyback plan. The insurance company reported a sharp rise in written premiums.

RECALIBRATING: Agilent plunged 11.7% after cutting its revenue forecast for the year following a disappointing first quarter. The scientific instruments maker reported first quarter profit and revenue that fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

SHOPPING FOR PROFIT: Alibaba Group Holding rose 1% after the online retailer blew past Wall Street forecasts for first quarter profit. The Hong Kong-based company also beat revenue forecasts for the quarter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.