Just north of Pokhara, a landslide swept through two villages in Myagdi district, damaging 37 houses.
Government administrator Mahesh Subedi said so far three bodies had been pulled out but 30 more are still missing.
Roads were also blocked by mudslides, making rescue efforts difficult while continuing rains prevented helicopter flights.
Landslides are common in the Himalayan nation during the monsoon season that began in June and lasts up to September.
This story corrects the location of Pokhara.
