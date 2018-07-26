TOKYO — A fire broke out at an office building under construction in Tokyo’s western suburbs on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring about 40 others, many seriously, authorities said. Others were feared trapped inside the building.

More than 70 ambulances and fire engines were sent to the site.

Fire officials said more than 20 people were seriously injured, including some with burns to their respiratory tracts. Tokyo metropolitan police said two people were officially confirmed dead and two others showed no vital signs.

The three-story building in Tama city, which also has three underground floors, was near completion.

About 300 workers were at the site at the time of the fire. Television video showed dozens of people in khaki work clothes and helmets taking refuge in a nearby parking lot.

Rescue workers were searching for others who might be trapped in the building.



Smoke rises from a building under construction in Tama city, Tokyo’s western suburbs, Thursday, July 26, 2018. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon, injuring a number of people at the building. (Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were being investigated, the fire department said. Kyodo News service said the fire was believed to have started in construction materials on the bottom basement floor.

