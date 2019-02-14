Indian soldiers examine debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district Feb. 14, 2019. (Stringer/Reuters)

A massive bomb exploded on a highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, killing at least 18 Indian security personnel, according to police.

The death toll makes it the worst militant attack in the restive region in three years.

The attack occurred Thursday afternoon near the city of Srinagar as a security convoy traveled down a heavily guarded stretch of road. Media reports indicate that a car laden with explosives detonated near a bus carrying Indian paramilitary forces. Dozens were injured.high

“It’s a terror incident, and we are looking into the possibility of what led to this blast,” S.P. Pani, chief of Kashmir’s police, told reporters.

The attack was the deadliest for Indian security forces in Kashmir since at least 2016, when a team of militants stormed an army base near the town of Uri, killing 19 soldiers.

The killings are likely to inflame tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, which both claim the Himalayan region. India accuses Pakistan of sheltering and supporting militants who cross into Indian-controlled territory to carry out attacks as part of a three-decade insurgency against Indian rule.

Militant groups are fighting either for the territory’s independence or for its merger with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking reelection in polls later this spring, called the attack “despicable” in a post on Twitter. “I strongly condemn this dastardly attack,” he wrote. “The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain.”

Modi has taken a tough line on matters of national security. In the days after the Uri attack, he ordered “surgical strikes” by Indian commandos on militant hideouts in Pakistani-controlled territory.

Satya Pal Malik, governor of Jammu and Kashmir state, said Thursday’s attack “seems to be guided from across the border,” a reference to Pakistan, according to a statement reported by news agency ANI. Local media reports said the militant group Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Indian news outlets showed images of the wreckage left by the attack, including a vehicle that was blasted open and reduced to ribbons of charred metal.

Violence is on the rise in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which is part of India’s only Muslim-majority state. Last year was the deadliest in a decade in the region, with deaths among security forces, militants and civilians all increasing.

Ishfaq Naseem in Srinagar, India, and Niha Masih contributed to this report.

