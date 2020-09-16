Seven bodies have been pulled out the river so far, Kumar said.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident in the Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh state.
Such accidents are common in India, with many overcrowded boats not having safety equipment. In September last year, 12 people drowned when a sightseeing boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. In May 2018, 30 people were killed when a similar boat carrying local people capsized in the same region.
