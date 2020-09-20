He said that the building was over 30 years old and needed repairs, which couldn’t be carried out due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Maharashtra is one of India’s hardest hit states by the virus with over a million reported cases. India has reported over 5 million coronavirus cases.
India’s National Disaster Response Force said that the building had collapsed at around 4 a.m.
Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed or old.
