Hamidullah Nawroz, a provincial council member from Ghazni, said the explosive-packed Humvee was accompanied by several gunmen on foot. The gunmen shot dead the guards to the security compound, clearing a way for the Humvee to enter before it detonated.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but some local officials were already blaming the Taliban, citing the group's history of carrying out attacks like the one in Ghazni Sunday. Since the signing of the February deal between the United States and the Taliban, there has been a near-cessation of large Taliban-claimed attacks in urban parts of the country.
What has been on the rise, however, have been clashes between Taliban fighters and government forces in rural areas. Both sides accuse the other of trying to expand the territory under their control.
Ghazni, seated along a key highway that connects the Afghan capital to the country's south, is one of the least stable provinces in Afghanistan, with roughly two-thirds of its districts controlled or contested by Taliban fighters.
