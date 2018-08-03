Security personnel patrol near the site of a deadly attack outside the Afghan Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Kabul on July 15. (Massoud Hossaini/AP)

Attackers opened fire on a Shiite mosque and set off at least one suicide blast Friday, killing at least 25 people in southeastern Afghanistan, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bloodshed in Gardez. But militants linked to the Islamic State have carried out similar attacks in the past against Shiites.

The Islamic State and other Sunni-led extremists view Shiites as following a heretical branch of Islam.

Sardar Wali Tabasum, a provincial spokesman, said two assailants launched the mosque attack. He said at least 25 people were killed and 30 were injured.

“One opened fire on the worshipers before the second one blew explosives on his body,” he said.

Attackers have struck a variety of targets in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

On July 15, a suicide bomber detonated a blast outside government offices for rural projects, killing five people. On Thursday, the bodies of three foreign workers — from India, Malaysia and Macedonia — were found after they were apparently abducted. The three men worked for Sodexo, one of the world’s leading food and catering services.

