Morrison said fully vaccinated Australians will be able to travel overseas once their state or territory inoculates 80 percent of its eligible population — a target some states are on track to hit this month — but that unvaccinated Australians will have to wait.
Caps on the number of returning Australians who are vaccinated will be lifted but will remain in place for the unvaccinated, he said. And vaccinated Australians will no longer need to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine upon returning to the country but can instead isolate at home for seven days. Two states have already started home quarantine trials.
Morrison acknowledged that Australians had “suffered” because of the travel restrictions.
“It’s time to give Australians their lives back,” he told reporters, adding that the government was facilitating increased commercial flights home for those stuck overseas. “Australia will be ready for takeoff very soon.”
Morrison did not say when foreigners will be able to visit Australia. A news release said only that the government would “work towards welcoming tourists back to our shores.” But a spokesman for Morrison’s office told The Washington Post that foreigners will be able to visit Australia “before Christmas.”
Morrison also said Australia will recognize the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine and the India-made Covishield shots for the purposes of allowing returning Australians to quarantine at home.