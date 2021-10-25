“Our plan gets the balance right,” Morrison said, vowing it would not raise energy bills or cost jobs. “It is not a revolution but a careful evolution.”
Australia, one of the world’s top per capita emitters and fossil fuel exporters, had faced widespread criticism as one of the few developed countries not to adopt the 2050 target ahead of the summit, which begins on Sunday.
But critics said the announcement still left Australia isolated as allies including the United States and the United Kingdom have agreed to steeper short-term reductions.
“This is just kicking the can down the road, which will put us in a much worse position by 2050,” said Will Steffen, a climate scientist at Australian National University.
Morrison began softening his messaging on climate change months ago, saying it was his “ambition” to reach net zero by 2050. But Tuesday’s announcement nonetheless comes as a significant shift for a politician who once brought a lump of coal into parliament and whose conservative coalition government was narrowly reelected two years ago with a climate policy opposed to 2050 net zero.
The announcement comes after weeks of wrangling within the coalition, as moderate members of Morrison’s Liberal Party fear losing their seats next year in an election in which climate change is likely to be a central issue. Coalition partners from the National Party, who draw their support from rural communities wary of climate regulation, have demanded concessions.