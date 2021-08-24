But the biggest issue McLaws has with the plan is that it calls for opening up the country when 80 percent of people 16 and older are vaccinated. When you include children — who officials say appear to be more susceptible to delta than previous strains — that leaves roughly one-third of the country unvaccinated. A better strategy would be to focus on vaccinating at least 80 percent of 16-39 year-olds, who are most likely to catch and spread the virus, before reopening, McLaws argued.