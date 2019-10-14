Australia is free of the disease that has wiped out pig populations across Asia and Europe. But the disease was recently detected in East Timor, a near neighbor where Australian veterinarians are working with local authorities on an eradication plan.
McKenzie says the proportion of seized pork contaminated with African swine fever has increased from 15% in February to 48% in September.
