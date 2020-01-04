Horrendous conditions confronted firefighters. Temperatures on Saturday broke records, reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit on the forest-fringed outskirts of Sydney and 111 degrees in the capital, Canberra, while strong winds fanned the flames.

In southern New South Wales state, people in a 70-mile coastal stretch were warned it was too late to leave the area and told to seek shelter, as an out-of-control blaze that had already consumed more than 1,000 square miles of forest and farmland burned toward the Pacific Ocean and threatened to cut off escape routes.

At Sanctuary Point, a normally bustling vacation town, 13 of the 18 shops on the main street were closed Saturday. Shopkeepers said the staff or owners had either left town or were preparing to defend their houses.

Those who remained waited anxiously for a southerly change that could whip up the fire, and kept watch for embers, which fire officials have said can ignite trees, leaves and grass up to seven miles ahead of a fire front.

Around midday, Helen Bowerman was pouring water into the guttering on her concrete-block and metal-roof house. With the air smelling of smoke, the 66-year-old said she was worried that tall trees on an adjacent property could catch fire and collapse.

Should the fire reach her, Bowerman said she planned to dive into a large estuary next to her house. A neighbor had kayaks ready to go. "We all look out for each other and help each other out," she said.

Farrugia Sammut, 82, said she had not been as scared since her childhood home in Malta was bombed during World War II. "We're surrounded" by wildfires, the former factory worker said. "I can't sleep at night for the worry."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was snubbed and heckled by exhausted and angry firefighters and survivors in recent days, ordered what the government said was the first major use of military reserves to respond to this type of natural disaster.

Conditions beginning to deteriorate quickly on #NSW southern firegrounds. #Heat & #Wind are building which is increasing fire activity. People in southern regions & #ACT should urgently check latest update & continue to monitor https://t.co/UfWhZ6xbK3 @NSWRFS @nswpolice @ACT_ESA pic.twitter.com/cq4fr7jfsK — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 4, 2020

The move followed criticism of Morrison's decision to vacation in Hawaii after the fires began, and a perception that state-based firefighting services have been overwhelmed by blazes that have destroyed more than 1,300 homes.

The fires have created the biggest test of Morrison's leadership since he unexpectedly won a general election last May, and undermined his reputation as a man in touch with middle Australia.

"He deserves it," said Geoff Monkhouse, a 76-year-old retired electrical contractor who was drinking beer at a Sanctuary Point country club on Saturday. "He should not go smiling around people that are suffering."

As part of the measures announced Saturday, an Australian navy ship has been ordered to the border between New South Wales and Victoria states to help evacuate people. Some 1,000 residents and tourists left the Victorian town of Mallacoota, which had been cut off, earlier this week on a separate navy troop carrier. Farther from the coast, blazes on Saturday burned out of control across the mountainous interior.

Even on a dry continent accustomed to fatal wildfires, footage of hundreds of civilians being evacuated by sea triggered a sense among many Australians that climate change poses an immediate threat to the nation, one of the world's largest coal exporters. Three weeks ago, the country recorded its highest nationally averaged temperatures — twice in two days. This season's fires have burned through an area the size of West Virginia.

"The best response I can provide to people who are feeling angry and isolated, people who are feeling afraid, is what I can do today," Morrison said at a news briefing in Canberra, flanked by the minister of defense and the chief of the defense forces. "We'll continue to take action on climate change."

Australia's deadliest wildfire disaster was in February 2009, when 173 people were killed.

On Saturday, Andrew Constance, a conservative lawmaker from southern New South Wales, compared the fires in his region to "an atomic bomb."

"It's indescribable the hell it's caused and the devastation it's caused," he told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio.

