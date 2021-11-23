“This is pretty much a demolition of democracy,” Sen. Malarndirri McCarthy, a Labor politician and Indigenous woman who represents the Northern Territory, said in an interview. “It’s incredibly difficult for First Nations people to be able to have the ID that is available when it’s required in our remote and regional areas of Australia, particularly here in the Northern Territory.” The bill, she said, was “completely discriminatory” and “more about Scott Morrison holding onto power than enabling power among the voters of Australia.”