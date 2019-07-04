Australian student Alek Sigley smiles as he arrives at the airport in Beijing on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP/AP)

Alek Sigley, an Australian student who went missing in North Korea, has been released from custody and allowed to leave the country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.

One of a small body of international students studying in the North Korean capital, Sigley had been out of contact since last Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Sigley has been released from detention in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.” Morrison said, referring to North Korea by its formal name.

Sigley arrived at Beijing international airport on Thursday and told reporters with a smile that he is in a “very good” condition.

His father Gary Sigley told reporters in his hometown of Perth that his son “has been in constant good spirits and well the whole time.”

Australia has a limited diplomatic presence in Pyongyang and has been searching for Sigley through third parties. The Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, which provides consular assistance to Australians, helped in Sigley’s release.

“Swedish authorities advised the Australian government that they met with senior officials from the DPRK yesterday and raised the issue of Alek’s disappearance on Australia’s behalf,” Morrison said in a statement. “This outcome demonstrates the value of the discreet, behind the scenes work of officials in resolving complex and sensitive consular cases, in close partnership with other governments.”

Thursday’s statement from the Australian prime minister was the first confirmation that Sigley had been detained. Reporters at the Beijing airport asked Sigley whether he had been arrested and what happened in Pyongyang, to which he did not respond.

Sigley has been pursuing a Master’s degree in Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University in the North Korean capital since 2018. He has written about his life in Pyongyang on his social media accounts, which have been shuttered since Friday by his family “to limit unnecessary speculation and commentary.”

Sigley is also a founder of Tongil Tours, a company that operates group tours into North Korea.

Alek Sigley is the first foreigner known to have been arrested by North Korean authorities since Otto Warmbier. Warmbier, a college student from the United States, died in 2017 after 17 months in detention in North Korea. He had been sentenced to 15 years in prison and hard labor for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster in 2015.

