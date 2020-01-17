Woody capsules known as gumnuts — technically a fruit — protect the tree’s seeds. When a fire sweeps through a forest the gumnuts act as insulation and eventually open up, showering seeds onto beds of ash and beginning the process of regrowth.

But Australia in recent weeks has confronted a wildfire crisis of unprecedented scale. The blazes have raged since October, left 28 people dead, destroyed 2,000 homes and razed an area the size of Virginia. Scientists estimate one billion animals have perished.

The eucalyptus tree — immortalized in one of the country’s best-known folk songs — is facing a challenge like never before.

David Bowman, a fire ecologist and director of the Fire Center at the University of Tasmania, said swaths of eucalyptus forests that were fire-resistant are now starved of carbon due to prolonged drought. That means they are not as healthy, and when fires arrive, many are dying.

“With these fires we’re going to see ecological systems barely recover, or they won’t because the adult trees are exhausted and then there’s no rain,” he said. “The fires are like a disease ravaging a prisoner-of-war camp: You’ve got all these emaciated people — trees — and then this terrible disease — fire — goes through and they just die.”

This season’s fires are transformative, Bowman says, because they have affected rainforests that don’t typically burn. “When the rainforests start burning they are telling you that the system is being taken right outside its operational framework and it’s flipping into a new state,” he said.

“It’s the equivalent of an ice cap breaking up. The fact that some of these systems are now collapsing is again telling us things have changed.”

Australia’s Gondwana rainforests are the world’s most extensive subtropical rainforests, home to ancient plants and animal species.

In September, members of a rainforests advisory committee met at a lodge in a national park to draft a letter to Australia’s environment minister about the threat posed by climate change, urging the government to act to protect World Heritage areas.

The next day they were evacuated when a bush fire — later revealed to be caused by a discarded cigarette — ignited in the rainforest around them. The lodge was destroyed.

David Camroux, a research fellow at the Centre of International Studies and Research at Sciences Po in Paris, agreed that the impact on Australia’s unique ecosystem has been unprecedented.

“Now we see a rich country that is overwhelmed and incapable of dealing with the effects of climate change,” he said.

Indigenous knowledge

Australia’s dense eucalyptus forests produce a blue hue in the air, the result of eucalyptus oil mixing with dust particles, water vapor and sunlight. This effect is commonly seen in the Blue Mountains area of New South Wales.

But in this Australian summer a more familiar image is of a sky choked with smoke.

As the blazes fuel a political debate about climate policy, the traditional role of fire in the landscape has also come into focus, drawing on the expertise of Australia’s indigenous people whose interaction with fire goes back over 40,000 years. Much of that knowledge was lost, however, when European colonization decimated Aboriginal culture.

Controlled burning is an ancient technique used by indigenous people to manage the land under certain circumstances. Since European settlement, fire agencies have adapted the practice and refer to it as hazard reduction, but some critics say it lost the integrity of historic practices.

“If we’re just using Western mentality to manage landscapes — where they just fly over the top and drop water bombs, or hazard reduction, or solely for the protection of people — we’re going to miss all those layers and we’re going to continue to see a degraded landscape,” said Victor Steffensen, an indigenous cultural burning expert.

Steffensen told Australian Broadcasting Corp. recently that many of the nations’ forested areas have become overgrown because they have not been managed.

“People have been calling for better fire management for a long time,” he said.

Traditionally, he said, small, controlled fires would be lit to clear invasive species, or to trigger regeneration.

Fire authorities have defended their approach. At a recent news conference, New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said hazard-reduction burns were hampered by longer fire seasons and extreme weather.

“They are not the panacea some may be looking for to temper bush fires,” he said, adding that controlled burns were conducted with the priorities of people, property and the environment in mind.

Bowman laments the “ideological civil war” he says has broken out over the issue of fire management. He also laments the loss of indigenous know-how.

“We really missed out on capturing a lot of Aboriginal knowledge,” he said. “Had we captured that knowledge 100 years ago, we’d be in a better place.”