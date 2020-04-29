Health officials said they had hoped 1 million people would download the app in the first five days.

It took 24 hours.

Within three days, 2.8 million out of the population of 25 million had signed up, driving the app past TikTok and Facebook Messenger on app download rankings.

AD

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that wasn’t enough, and used an analogy to Australians’ love of the outdoors to push for 40 percent of the population to sign up, the level government officials say is needed for the app to be effective.

AD

“If you want to go outside when the sun is shining, you have got to put sunscreen on,” Morrison told reporters Wednesday. “This is the same thing. This is the ticket to ensuring that we can have eased restrictions.”

Other countries have tried similar apps, although none appear to have been embraced as quickly as the Australian version.

Singapore’s TraceTogether has struggled with software glitches, including difficulties taking phone calls while the app is running. Israel has a similar app to Australia’s called The Shield and Germany is working with Apple and Google to create its own version.

AD

In South Korea, which is often cited as one of the most successful anti-COVID-19 nations, authorities publish mobile phone location data of where infected people have traveled. The United Arab Emirates is also pushing their own version of the tracking app.

AD

The popularity of the app appears to be driven by Australians’ pride in the success of their health-driven lockdown — fewer than 100 have died of the covid-19 disease — and heavy security and legal protections that should ensure the app doesn’t infringe personal liberties.

The software’s main feature is under the control of each individual. When a person is diagnosed with covid-19, they will be asked to activate a function on the app that sends their information to the federal government.

AD

Anyone else with the app who came into close contact with the infected person can then be identified and notified.

Each person’s location is not recorded — just who they were near.

The information is automatically deleted after three weeks, and steep fines and prison terms will be introduced for misuse. Once the pandemic ends, the government has promised to shut the system down and wipe the information.

AD

Not everyone is convinced. A former conservative deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, said he would not install the app because it could be used to identify who he met.

“I’ve heard a thousand times people saying: ‘Trust us. This will never leak out. It will never end up in malevolent hands,” he said in a radio interview last week.

“And inevitably it leaks out. It’s been hacked. A foreign government has got it. It’s been hacked by data harvesters. It’s been hacked by university students who want to get their thrills out of seeing if they are smarter than the software that protects it.”

Software engineers have dissected the app, and posted some of the computer code on the Internet. They say it doesn’t appear to contain any hidden features that could be used by intelligence agencies or police forces.

AD

AD

“It’s honestly really hard to find any practical privacy concern that is not purely based on speculation,” said Troy Hunt, an independent computer security researcher, in an interview.

Another concern is that a foreign government could try access the data, which is stored on computers owned by the U.S. retail giant Amazon, either through espionage or even legal means.

Australian intelligence services have complained in the past about extensive Chinese spying, much of it over the Internet.

Others counter that Australians readily give up personal information, including their location and credit card details, to corporations that might be hacked too.

AD

Comedian and lawyer Michael Shafar posted a short video on social media poking fun at concerns about installing the app given the proliferation of personal data collected by technology companies such as Facebook.

AD