One skier who escaped from the snow called police asking for help, said village official Atsushi Tada. The caller said one of them, a Frenchman in his 40s, was feared dead, but six others survived, though further details of their conditions were not available.

Rescuers from the Hokkaido police were expected to head to the site for their rescue, although the operation may be hampered by risks of another avalanche.

Tada said nationalities and other details of the seven survivors were not known.