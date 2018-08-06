Students shout slogans and block a road during a protest over road safety in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Aug. 4, 2018. (A.M. Ahad/AP)

— Authorities in Bangladesh said Monday that they are investigating a weekend attack on a car carrying U.S. Ambassador Marcia Bernicat. The U.S. Embassy said the incident was not connected to ongoing protests in the country over road safety.

Armed men on motorcycles targeted Bernicat’s car in the residential Mohammadpur area of the capital, Dhaka, on Saturday after she was returning from a dinner party at the home of a prominent social activist, the embassy confirmed. The ambassador escaped unharmed.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the attackers chased and threw small bricks at the embassy motorcade.

“There were no injuries to the Ambassador, her drivers, or security staff; however, two security vehicles sustained some damage,” according to an embassy statement.

An embassy spokeswoman emphasized that the attack was unrelated to ongoing student-led protests in Dhaka to highlight the city’s abysmal record on road safety, but she did not give further information about a possible motive.

Over the past few days, students aggrieved at the abysmal state of traffic management in Dhaka have blocked roads, inspected driver’s licenses at checkpoints and stopped drivers to inform them of road rules. But over the weekend, the protests turned violent — vehicles were set ablaze, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at crowds of chanting students in some parts of the city.

Authorities also arrested prominent photographer Shahidul Alam, after he said on television that the government was using “brute force” to remain in power.

More than 40 people were injured Monday in continuing unrest.

A spokesman for Dhaka police, Masudur Rahman, said Monday that authorities are trying to identify the attackers in the weekend motorcade incident and that an investigation is ongoing.

The attack on the U.S. ambassador’s motorcade coincided with tensions between the embassy and Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League party over Bernicat’s allegations of intimidation and ballot stuffing in recent local elections.

On July 2, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son and adviser, accused the embassy on his verified Facebook page of being a “mouthpiece” for the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Bernicat, a career diplomat and ambassador to Bangladesh since 2014, has clashed with the Awami League’s top brass in recent months. In June, addressing an audience at the National Press Club in Dhaka, she expressed concern over reports that opposition politicians were intimidated during recent mayoral elections.

Earlier, she had voiced alarm at a surge in killings of suspected drug dealers during police raids, after Hasina declared a war on drugs. Observers say the killings abated after Bernicat raised the issue with the government.



The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka said Monday that the ambassador will continue with her planned schedule for this week.

Dhaka has been considered increasingly dangerous for foreigners since a string of attacks in 2015. In 2016, terrorists laid siege to the Holey Artisan bakery, killing 22 people.

Azad Majumder in Dhaka contributed this report.

