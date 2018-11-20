DHAKA,Bangladesh — An acclaimed photographer has been released from a jail in Bangladesh more than three months after he was arrested on charges of spreading false information about a street protest and propaganda against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prison official Mahbubul Islam said late Tuesday authorities had released photographer Shahidul Alam following a daylong wait after his family and lawyers provided the proper documents from the High Court that granted him permanent bail.

His arrest involving a student protest for better road safety after a road accident in August had sparked criticism at home and abroad.

Rights groups have criticized Hasina for repressive measures against free speech, but authorities say Alam spread false information on Facebook that tarnished the country’s image.

