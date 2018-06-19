DHAKA, Bangladesh — A top leader of Bangladesh’s main opposition party says former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who has been imprisoned on corruption charges, is critically ill and could be paralyzed if not treated urgently.

Zia was convicted on Feb. 8 of misusing power in embezzling some $250,000 in donations meant for an orphanage trust.

Zia’s close aide Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Tuesday that the 72-year-old Zia recently suffered from a mild stroke and had multiple complications.

According to Alamgir, doctors said Zia could be paralyzed if not treated urgently and properly.

Zia and her party have rejected an offer by the government to treat her in two state-run facilities. Instead, they want her treated in a private hospital.

