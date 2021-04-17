Police opened fire after being attacked by some of the demonstrating workers, said Anwar Hossain, a senior police official in the district. He said four bodies were taken to a local hospital while another man succumbed to his injuries separately.
Hossain said the construction workers are demanding back pay, a salary increase and a half day of work on Fridays.
The protests began Friday amid the start of negotiations between workers and management, but escalated out of control on Saturday, with workers attacking the plant itself and security guards, he added.
The coal-fired power plant is majority owned by a Bangladeshi company, S Alam Group, and a Chinese firm is involved with the construction, said Islam. Police said that when finished, it would produce 1,320 megawatts of electricity.
Police killed six people in clashes five years ago after local residents protested the plant owner’s attempts to acquire land in the area to begin construction.
