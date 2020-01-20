The group considers the Communist Party an anti-Islamic force. On Jan. 20, 2001, bomb attacks on a party rally in Dhaka killed five people and wounded 50 others.

Alam said investigators found Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami’s former chief Mufti Abdul Hannan responsible for the party attack but his name was dropped from the case because he was executed in 2017. He was hanged for a separate case involving a grenade attack on a British high commissioner in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of 160 million people, has experienced brutal attacks on free thinkers, atheists and liberals in recent years as some radical forces want to establish Sharia law in the South Asian country, which is largely governed by a legal system based on British common law.