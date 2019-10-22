COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh — Authorities in Bangladesh say they want to start relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to a Bay of Bengal island soon from crammed camps near the border with Myanmar, from where they fled.

The government administrator in Cox’s Bazar, Kamal Hossain, said Tuesday they listed 100 families willing to move to Bhasan Char, an island hours by boat from the mainland. The government has said it will relocate 100,000 refugees to the island in phases.