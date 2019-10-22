Hossain said they want to start the relocations in late November or in December.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the building of infrastructure on the island including homes, schools, mosques and flood protection embankments under a multimillion-dollar project.
More than 1 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, with over 700,000 coming from Myanmar since August 2017.
