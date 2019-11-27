He announced the decision in front of a packed courtroom amid heavy security.

Five militants took hostages and opened fire on the Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016. Twenty hostages were killed, including 17 from Japan, Italy and India.

The five militants were killed by commandoes during a 12-hour standoff.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected it, saying the domestic group was behind it.

