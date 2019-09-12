This photo from Oct. 15, 2018 shows a general view of the central business district on a polluted day in Beijing. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)

Thick, gray, soupy air used to be synonymous with this sprawling city of 22 million.

No longer.

The Swiss firm IQAir Airvisual said Thursday the Chinese capital could drop out of the list of the world's 200 most polluted cities, with concentrations of small particulates falling to their lowest level since records began in 2008.

The data, pulled from sensors installed by the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and local Chinese authorities, confirms what many longtime residents have reported anecdotally: a noticeable — if not total — improvement in the city’s air in the last two years as the government clamped down on the burning of coal for heating, shuttered polluting factories, and kept heavy trucks outside city limits.

Average annual concentrations of tiny PM2.5 particles have fallen almost 60 percent from 2010, according to IQAir, a Swiss air purifier manufacturer that issues worldwide air quality reports in partnership with Greenpeace.



Despite the improvement in the capital, however, other regions appeared to be moving backward as local authorities sought to stoke growth amid an economic slowdown, said Lauri Myllyvirta of Greenpeace.

Myllyvirta noted that emissions of compounds like nitrogen oxide in northern China's industrial heartland have actually ticked up last year due to a rise in cement and steel production feeding a government-spurred construction boom.



“Old-fashioned smokestack industries are increasing in share and importance” in regions like Hebei Province, he said. “The pressure to hit GDP targets in the short term is a big part of it.”

A key question now, Myllyvirta said, is whether Chinese provinces will adhere to a coal consumption ceiling set for next year by the central government in an effort to move the country toward cleaner energy.



[Beijing wins battle for blue skies — but the poor are paying a price]

China expects emissions of greenhouse gases to peak as early as by 2022, years ahead of the original target of “around 2030” outlined in the Paris climate agreement reached by numerous countries in 2015, a senior Chinese government researcher told Reuters this week.

The Communist Party has been under pressure for decades from a Chinese public fed up with environmental degradation and have invested heavily to become a leader in green technologies like solar energy and electric vehicles.

At the same, the story of Beijing’s improved air at the expense of poorer, neighboring industrial regions could eventually be writ large on a global scale.



Researchers worry that China — ruled by a Communist Party in which heavy industries such as coal and steel producers remain influential stakeholders — will simply export polluting industries restricted at home to developing markets abroad under its massive Belt and Road Initiative investing in infrastructure projects around the world.

A report this month by researchers at Tsinghua University in Beijing tallied up $12 trillion worth of these infrastructure projects that could cumulatively generate emissions far beyond the Paris agreement targets and, in the worst case scenario, lead to 3-degree Celsius global warming.

For instance, hundreds of coal-fired power plants will be built in countries from Pakistan to the Philippines under agreements struck by China.



Read more:

As China cleans up its act, India’s cities named the world’s most polluted

A day in the life of Beijing’s apocalyptic smog

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news