China’s government put the onus for dealing with increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong squarely on the city’s embattled leader, signaling Monday that it wants a political rather than a military solution to political unrest in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

Beijing officials called for punishment for “radicals” involved in protests that have gripped Hong Kong in recent weeks. But they also acknowledged some causes of young people’s discontent, including the need for more economic opportunity and affordable housing.

“Hong Kong will surely overcome all difficulties and challenges on its way forward,” Yang Guang, a spokesman for Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said in an unprecedented news conference, adding that the central government “firmly supports” Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam.

“The ship of ‘one country, two systems’ will surely sail far and steady, despite winds and storms,” Yang said, referring to the principle under which China agreed to give the former British colony a high degree of autonomy for 50 years following its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

It was the first time the office, which answers to China’s State Council, or cabinet, has called a news conference.

After eight consecutive weekends of protests in Hong Kong, the decision by Chinese officials to face the media sparked speculation that Beijing might remove Lam, who hasn’t fronted the press for a week. Local media pictured her at a graduation ceremony for a People’s Liberation Army summer camp at a barracks in Hong Kong over the weekend.



“You are all talented people, as long as you can open your hearts to appreciate other's strengths and learn from each other, you will be able to grow beyond your own limits,” the South China Morning Post quoted Lam as saying.

Lam didn’t face the media on Monday, but gave the opening remarks at a women’s empowerment forum in Hong Kong. She did not address the political situation in her territory, and instead spoke about her government’s efforts to create a conducive environment for women in the workforce. Her office didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.

Protests in Hong Kong, triggered by now-suspended plans to allow China to extradite suspects to the mainland for trial, have plunged the Asian financial hub into its worst political crisis in decades.

Along with Lam’s resignation, protesters have demanded an independent inquiry into police actions and violence by pro-Beijing gangs toward demonstrators, as well as the full withdrawal of the extradition bill.

The demonstrations have widened into a broader movement calling for greater democratic freedoms, amid concerns that Hong Kong’s liberties and rule of law are coming under growing pressure from Beijing.

In clashes over the weekend, police fired tear gas and projectiles at thousands of protesters in a densely packed neighborhood close to the downtown area.

On Monday, China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office denounced violence and reiterated its calls for Hong Kongers to adhere to the rule of law. “We must not sit idly by and let a small number of people trample on this important value,” Yang said.

Analysts said that the response showed that Beijing did not have an effective strategy for dealing with the unrest.

“They don’t have any short-term answers to the current impasse” said Adam Ni, a China security expert at Macquarie University in Sydney. “If they go for a hard-line approach, it’s going to backfire. But if they are conciliatory, the protesters will think Beijing is showing weakness and they will demand more.”

Yang deflected a question about whether the central government was considering sending in the Chinese military to put down the demonstrations.

“There is clear provision, but I will not go into details. Just go and have a look [at the laws],” he said. “The most pressing task for the moment is to punish violence and maintain order.”

China maintains a military presence in Hong Kong, and Chinese officials indicated last week that Beijing could deploy its forces in the financial hub at the Hong Kong government’s request.

Some in Hong Kong said it was notable that it was Beijing officials, rather than Lam, doing the talking on Monday.

Lam “has almost disappeared before the camera and before the media in the past month, even though a lot of people expect her government should be more decisive in handling the chaos,” said Ivan Choy, a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Beijing’s remarks appeared designed to show “the central government is keeping a close eye on the things happening in Hong Kong” and send a firm message of support toward Lam and her administration.

Instead, it served to further weaken her position, Choy said, by showing Beijing has a “systematic will” when it comes to Hong Kong, while the territory’s own authorities have all but disappeared.

Mahtani reported from Hong Kong.

