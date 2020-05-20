China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to absorb the island by force, if necessary. With nationalist sentiment running hot in China, military officials and well-known foreign affairs commentators have openly pondered whether to invade the island while its main backer, the United States, is distracted by the covid-19 pandemic.

China saw the Trump administration’s messages as provocations. Its Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Pompeo’s message “seriously endangered relations between the two countries and two militaries and seriously damaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

The People’s Liberation Army, it added, has a “firm will, full confidence, and sufficient capacity to frustrate any form of external interference and Taiwan independence plots.”

In a similar statement, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that “reunification” — takeover of de facto independent Taiwan — “is a historical inevitability of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people.” The Foreign Ministry in Beijing also vowed unspecified “countermeasures.”

In his statement, Pompeo called Taiwan’s democracy an “inspiration to the region and the world” and said the U.S. partnership with Taiwan “will continue to flourish.” Although the remarks were measured, and American presidents have customarily congratulated their Taiwanese counterparts, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry noted it was the first time a U.S. secretary of state had sent such a note.

Four years ago, then-President-elect Trump also broke diplomatic tradition by receiving a congratulatory call from Tsai in December 2016.

China is highly sensitive to speeches by U.S. officials, including mid- and high-level State Department officials, in Taiwan and other activities that resemble formal diplomatic exchanges.

It has sought to punish Taiwan by cutting off its diplomatic ties after Tsai, who does not acknowledge the concept that Taiwan and the mainland are part of an inalienable “one China,” assumed power in 2016. And it particularly reviles Pompeo, who has been the outward face of the Trump administration’s hawkish attitude toward China.

In recent weeks, Taiwan has become a focal point of U.S.-China frictions running from technology to trade to coronavirus geopolitics. Until the effort failed this week, Washington had pushed for Taiwan’s inclusion at the World Healthy Assembly, which China had blocked for years as part of its diplomatic isolation campaign.

The Trump administration this month also successfully persuaded the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to build a factory in Arizona in what was seen as an attempt to bring a crucial chipmaker closer to the United States and further from China’s orbit.

“Pompeo is clearly doing it to challenge Beijing,” the Communist Party-run Global Times newspaper said in an editorial on Wednesday about the U.S. administration’s well wishes for Tsai. “It is intended to provoke the Chinese mainland, throwing out cards one by one as a game with Beijing.”

Tensions have been rising in recent weeks with the Chinese military sending warplanes and an aircraft carrier into the strait and U.S. forces conducting large-scale flight and surveillance operations off China’s southern coast. This month, commentators in China have also hotly debated the need to expand China’s nuclear and ballistic missile arsenal after the State Department published a paper arguing for fitting low-yield nuclear warheads onto submarine-launched missiles.

In her inauguration speech, Tsai said she wanted to coexist peacefully with China but would not accept Beijing’s offer of a political framework that would bring Taiwan into the fold on the condition of semi-autonomy.

“We will not accept the Beijing authorities’ use of ‘one country, two systems’ to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo,” said Tsai, who swept into another term with 75 percent approval rating.

The ceremony at a historic, Japanese-built guesthouse to kick off Tsai’s second four-year term capped a remarkable 18-month turnaround in her political fortunes. After losing badly in local elections in 2018, Tsai mounted a comeback helped by her efficient covid-19 response and large-scale protests in Hong Kong in 2019 that raised Taiwanese public skepticism about the Chinese idea of “one-country, two systems.”

Tsai rallied her citizens on Wednesday around the country’s pandemic response, which has generally been hailed by public health experts as a model.

“This sense of pride in our country, this community’s shared destiny, and the memories of these past months will live on in all of our hearts,” Tsai said. “This is what solidarity feels like.”

In a largely moderate speech, Tsai said she supported dialogue with China and would work with “the leader on the other side” to promote stable cross-strait relations.

Kwei-bo Huang, a professor at National Chengchi University and foreign policy adviser to the previous Kuomintang government, said there was no chance Tsai would hold talks with Xi under current political conditions.

“That’s just lip service,” he said “Tsai's speech was very passive in dealing with the mainland policy.”



From China’s perspective, perhaps a more provocative address came from Pottinger, who sent a video message that quoted the dissident Chinese astrophysicist Fang Lizhi, who participated in pro-democracy student movement that was forcefully put down in a bloody June 1989 crackdown.

Although the congratulatory video was ostensibly aimed at Taiwan, it was the second time in a month that Pottinger, an influential China hawk in the administration and a Mandarin speaker, appeared to indirectly address the mainland Chinese public to advocate liberal democracy as a universal, rather than Western, system. His previous speech on May 4 was censored inside China and provoked a torrent of criticism from state media outlets that lasted more than a week.

“Taiwan learned critical lessons from the 2003 SARS epidemic, and applied them in advance of the outbreak of the mysterious disease that the Chinese state-controlled media called the ‘Wuhan virus,’” Pottinger said Wednesday, swiping at Beijing. “We will continue to press other countries and organizations, like the World Health Organization, to put human lives above politics and choose freedom above repression.”

Other U.S. officials and lawmakers, including Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell and Republican senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Robert Menendez also sent congratulatory messages. So did former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who called Taiwan's democracy and covid-19 response an example for the world.

