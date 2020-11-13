At the same time, Wang added, “we understand the U.S. election results will be confirmed based on U.S. law and procedure.”
China’s Foreign Ministry had previously held off issuing congratulations, saying only that it “noted” Biden’s claim of victory. Chinese foreign policy analysts had explained the stance as a precautionary one, given that President Trump had not conceded.
On Thursday in the United States, Edison Research projected that Biden would win Arizona, adding to the size of his projected victory.
Bill Bishop, publisher of the Sinocism newsletter, said Beijing had been wary of congratulating Biden too early to avoid upsetting U.S.-China relations at a volatile moment before Trump conceded.
“Perhaps they have decided waiting much longer will antagonize Biden, so they have to get off the fence,” Bishop said. “And they want to start engaging with team Biden.”
Gerry Shih in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.