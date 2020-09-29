Hassan said police will launch a search for any other unexploded ordinance in Nowshera, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s northwestern former tribal areas have been the scene of military operations against militants in recent years. Abandoned mortar shells and landmines of Soviet Union era are still found in some northwestern areas, causing such incidents.
