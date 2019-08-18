Damaged Dubai City wedding hall is seen after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

At least 63 people died in Afghanistan’s capital when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowded wedding hall in one of the most devastating attacks on civilians in the long conflict.

The awful scale of Saturday night’s attack on the wedding only became apparent in the morning when the Interior Ministry said that at least 63 had been killed and more than 180 wounded in a blow to an entertainment scene largely centered around weddings.

Enormous multistory wedding halls in Kabul will often hold several of these joyous celebrations in the course of a single night.

Images on social media in the immediate aftermath of the blast showed bloodstained floors and overturned chairs and tables.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi tweeted after midnight that he was “devastated” by the news and added: “How is it possible to train a human and ask him to blow himself up inside a wedding?!! Why this enmity against innocent humans?”

The attack comes as the United States and the rebel Taliban are deep in talks on pulling U.S. troops out of the country after more than 17 years involvement — negotiations taking place without the participation of the Afghan government.

The Taliban has denied being involved in the attack.

