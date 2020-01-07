Hizbul Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Both Sunni and Shiite Muslim militia groups operate in the area. Sectarian violence, mostly targeting Pakistan’s minority Shiite Muslims, has left hundreds dead in recent years in Baluchistan.

The province is also the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources such as gas and oil.

The province shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran.

Last May, a bombing at a mosque in Quetta killed two people, including the prayer leader, and wounded 28 worshipers.

