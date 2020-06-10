No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but suspicion fell on local militants who have been blamed by authorities for previous such attacks on security forces deployed there.
North Waziristan was a former militant base until the Pakistani military said a succession of operations there had cleared the area of Taliban fighters. However, violence has increased there in recent weeks, spreading fear among residents that the military might carry out more operations.
