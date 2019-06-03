A bomb exploded on a bus carrying government employees in the Afghan capital on Monday, leaving at least five dead and 10 wounded, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health said, as hopes dwindle for a new Eid holiday cease-fire.

An unprecedented cease-fire after the holy fasting month of Ramadan last year saw a historic influx of Taliban fighters into urban areas, where they joyfully mingled with civilians, posed for selfies and raised hopes for successful peace talks that would put an end to the country’s drawn-out war.

But in recent months, negotiations, including some between the United States and the Taliban, have failed to result in a truce that would put even a temporary end to the fighting. Violence has also surged during this year’s holy month, which Muslims observe with fasting and prayer, leaving civilians on edge as it comes to a close, in what is supposed to be one of the most joyous occasions on the Muslim calendar.

“Our hope has been broken,” said Ahmad Shoaib Shirzad, 33, a banker in Kabul. “Every second, I fear something will happen in front of me.”

It has been a bloody Ramadan in Afghanistan, with a wave of deadly attacks in the capital in recent days. Last Thursday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a military academy that left at least six dead, as well as a series of bombings on Sunday that initially targeted a university bus, killing two people and injuring more than a dozen others.

On Friday, the Taliban claimed responsibility for an assault on a U.S. convoy that injured four U.S. troops and killed four Afghan bystanders. No group has yet claimed responsibility for Monday’s bombing.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who participated in the talks in Moscow last week, told The Washington Post in an interview at his home in Kabul on Monday that he was not surprised a cease-fire wasn’t agreed upon during the Moscow talks but still hopes “very much there will be at least, if not a formal cease-fire, a lot of reduction in violence.”

“We were arguing for a cease-fire for the Afghan people. That’s what the Afghan people want,” he said of his meetings in Moscow. “[The Taliban] had different ideas. Some of those ideas were concerns that they had, which we understood. But to which our response was: ‘We want a cease-fire anyway.’”

After the talks in Moscow last week, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said only that they had “discussed the cease-fire, and we will continue this discussion,” leaving Karzai and other participants returning to Kabul largely empty-handed.

In the capital, there is widespread disappointment among civilians that there will likely be no repeat of last year’s truce. For some, happy memories of last year’s peaceful festivities are a painful reminder of the lack of progress Afghanistan has made this year in putting an end to its prolonged conflict.

“Especially during Eid days, we should feel calm,” Shirzad said. “Their families, our families, should both have peace,” he said, referring to Taliban fighters and civilians.

Last year, Hasibullah Mohibi, 18, traveled away from Kabul for Eid, missing the arrival of Taliban fighters into the city where he grew up. He hoped this year he would have his chance to greet them himself.

“I was sad that I was not in Kabul to meet the Taliban for the first time when they did not intend to harm anyone, and no one intended to harm them,” he said.

For years, Mohibi has been toiling away at a food stand near a busy park in Kabul, frying bolani, an Afghan stuffed flatbread, to sell to passersby from under an orange awning. Last month, he was working when Taliban fighters attacked the compound of Virginia-based nonprofit Counterpart International nearby, killing at least five people and wounding more than 20 others, including at least one foreigner.

Mohibi ran to the scene of the attack and helped carry the wounded to the hospital. The experience left him shaken, fearing he would not escape the next Taliban assault alive.

But despite the carnage he’s witnessed, Mohibi said he would welcome Taliban fighters back to Kabul if they came under the guidelines of a cease-fire.

“If the Taliban visited, I’d love to see them,” he said. “Everyone is fed up with the war. We want a cease-fire.”

Salahuddin Sayed and Sharif Hassan contributed to this report.

