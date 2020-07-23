No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in this majority Shiite town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. The town, west of the provincial capital of Peshawar, has been targeted by Sunni militant groups several times in recent years, leaving dozens dead.
The province’s former tribal regions have long served as hideouts for the Taliban and other militants. The government and the army claim they have cleared the area in recent years but there have still been occasional attacks.
