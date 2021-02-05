Ali refused to speculate on who could be behind the bombing. Previous such attacks have been claimed by militants and separatist groups fighting in Baluchistan province, where Quetta is the capital.
Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil.
